LONDON Jan 5 Catalonia's five-year bond yield fell to a three-week low on Tuesday as the region's pro-independence coalition fractured over who to name as the new regional government's leader.

The northeastern region, one of Spain's richest, has been unable to form a government since an election in September due to disagreements between the winning, pro-independence coalition parties.

If a new candidate is not chosen before Jan. 9, new regional elections will be called automatically.

"Short-term the disagreement is a positive as it delays any independence plans, and potentially pushes for new elections," said Alberto Gallo, head of global macro credit research at RBS.

The yield on five-year Catalan bonds, the most liquid segment of the Catalan curve, fell to a three-week low of 2.91 percent, according to Reuters data.

It was just a few basis points away from its reaching its lowest level in around five months. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie)