MADRID, July 13 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue two-year, five-year and seven-year bonds at a primary auction on Thursday while cancelling a planned bond auction for August 16.

The bonds have maturity dates of October 31, 2014, with a 3.3 percent coupon, July 30, 2017, with a 5.5 percent coupon and October 31, 2019, with a 4.3 percent coupon. The target amounts to be auctioned will be published on Monday. (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)