MADRID Jan 27 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would sell three bonds at auction on Feb. 2.

The Treasury will sell a bond maturing July 30, 2015 with a 4 percent coupon, a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016, with a coupon of 4.25 percent, and bond maturing Jan. 31, 2017 with a 3.8 percent coupon. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz, writing Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)