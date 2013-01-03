BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
MADRID Jan 3 Spain said on Thursday it would issue three bonds, including a new bond due March 31, 2015, with a 2.75 percent coupon, January 10 in its first public debt auction of 2013.
The Treasury will also issue a bond due Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, and a bond due July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon the same day.
Spain will announce the ammount they hope to raise at the triple auction Jan 8.
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.