MADRID Jan 3 Spain said on Thursday it would issue three bonds, including a new bond due March 31, 2015, with a 2.75 percent coupon, January 10 in its first public debt auction of 2013.

The Treasury will also issue a bond due Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, and a bond due July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon the same day.

Spain will announce the ammount they hope to raise at the triple auction Jan 8.