* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
MADRID, March 15 Spain's Treasury will issue a 2015 bond with a 2.75 percent coupon, a 2018 bond with a 4.5 percent coupon and a 2023 bond with a 5.4 percent coupon at an auction on Thursday.
The Treasury announced the bond issues in a statement on Friday.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes