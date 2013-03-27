BRIEF-Accuray on March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of Jan. 11, 2016
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
MADRID, March 27 Spain Treasury on Wednesday said it planned to issue a new bond due July 30, 2016 with a 3.3 percent coupon on April 4.
The Treasury said it will also issue bonds due July 30, 2018, with a 4.1 percent coupon and April 30, 2021 with a 5.5 percent coupon on the same day.
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage:
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage: