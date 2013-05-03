MADRID May 3 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it will sell three bonds at auction May 9 of three years, five years and thirteen years.

The bonds mature July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon and July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce its target range for the triple-bond auction on Monday.