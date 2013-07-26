BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing
* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points
MADRID, July 26 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue bonds due 2016 and 2018 on August 1, and canceled a planned auction due August 14.
The Treasury issuance calendar published at the beginning of the year includes two medium- and long-term auctions a month, though Spain often cancels the auction in the second half of August as part of the summer break.
The bonds to be sold on Thursday include one due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon and one due Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.
* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's economic growth and Russia's oil output. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengtheni