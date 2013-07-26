MADRID, July 26 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue bonds due 2016 and 2018 on August 1, and canceled a planned auction due August 14.

The Treasury issuance calendar published at the beginning of the year includes two medium- and long-term auctions a month, though Spain often cancels the auction in the second half of August as part of the summer break.

The bonds to be sold on Thursday include one due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon and one due Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.