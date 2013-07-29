DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
MADRID, July 29 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it plans to issue between 2 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($2.65-$3.98 billion) at a double bond sale on Thursday.
Spain will auction a bond due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon and a bond due Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.
Political and general news
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial