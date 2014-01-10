BRIEF-Genpact announces pricing of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 by Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l.
MADRID Jan 10 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would auction three bonds due in 2017, 2026 and 2028 on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The bond due April 30, 2017, will have a 2.1 percent coupon, the bond due July 30, 2026 will have a 5.9 percent coupon and the bond due Oct. 31, 2028 will have a 5.15 percent coupon.
The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's economy exited a prolonged recession in the second half of last year, with government data on Tuesday showing a 0.5 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the third quarter.
NEW YORK, March 21 FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, as it dealt with a jump in fuel prices and falling profit margins, especially at its U.S. ground delivery service where the package delivery company is expanding its network to handle rising ecommerce demand.