MADRID Jan 10 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would auction three bonds due in 2017, 2026 and 2028 on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The bond due April 30, 2017, will have a 2.1 percent coupon, the bond due July 30, 2026 will have a 5.9 percent coupon and the bond due Oct. 31, 2028 will have a 5.15 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.