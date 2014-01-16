HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MADRID Jan 16 The Spanish Treasury sold 5.92 billion euros ($8.05 billion) in bonds at a triple auction on Thursday, beating the targeted range of between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros.
The Treasury sold 2.66 billion euros of a 2017 bond at an average yield of 1.595 percent compared to 2.182 percent when it last sold on Dec. 5. The bond was 2.2 times subscribed after 3.6 times last month.
A 2026 bond sold 1.81 billion euros at an average yield of 3.977 percent after 4.469 percent on Nov. 7, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.4 after 2.4 at the previous auction.
The longest dated 2028 bond sold at an average yield of 4.199 percent, up from 4.192 percent when it last sold on Jan. 9. The Treasury sold 1.44 billion euros of the paper which was 2.0 times subscribed compared to 2.7 last week.
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: