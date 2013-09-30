MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion-$4.7 billion) of debt at a triple-bond auction on Thursday.

The Treasury will issue bonds due January 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, October 31, 2018 with a 3.75 percent coupon and October 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon.