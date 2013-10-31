MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Treasury said on Thursday it aims to auction three bonds on Nov. 7 due in 2018, 2023 and 2026.

The paper includes a bond due on Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon, a bond due on Oct. 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon and a bond due on July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it plans to raise at the triple-bond auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.