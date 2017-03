MADRID Nov 15 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would auction a new 2017 bond on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The bond, due April 30, 2017, will have 2.1 percent coupon, well below the current benchmark four-year Spanish bond, which holds a 5.5 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.