MADRID Nov 29 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it plans to auction two bonds on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The bonds up for auction are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, and Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.

The Treasury will anounce the amount it hopes to raise at the double-bond auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.