BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
MADRID Nov 29 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it plans to auction two bonds on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The bonds up for auction are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, and Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.
The Treasury will anounce the amount it hopes to raise at the double-bond auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.