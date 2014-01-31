MADRID Jan 31 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue two bonds at its next scheduled auction Feb. 6, one due 2017 and the other due 2019.

The two bonds include one due on April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon and one due on April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce how much it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.