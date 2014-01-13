MADRID Jan 13 Spain's Treasury on Monday said it aims to issue between 4.5 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros ($6.15 billion-$7.5 billion) in a triple bond auction on Thursday.

Spain will sell a bond due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon; a bond due July 30, 2026 with a 5.9 percent coupon; and a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2028, which will carry a 5.15 percent coupon.