BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces $100 mln offering at $2.10 per common unit
* Navios maritime partners l.p. Announces $100.0 million offering at $2.10 per common unit
MADRID Jan 13 Spain's Treasury on Monday said it aims to issue between 4.5 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros ($6.15 billion-$7.5 billion) in a triple bond auction on Thursday.
Spain will sell a bond due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon; a bond due July 30, 2026 with a 5.9 percent coupon; and a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2028, which will carry a 5.15 percent coupon.
* Navios maritime partners l.p. Announces $100.0 million offering at $2.10 per common unit
* TSX closes down 165.21 points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,379.61
* Tiger global management llc reports 9 percent passive stake in teladoc inc, as of march 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: