MADRID Feb 28 Spain will sell bonds due 2017, 2019 and 2024 at the next scheduled debt auction on Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, October 31, 2019, with a 4.3 percent coupon and April 30, 2024, with a 3.8 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.