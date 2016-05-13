MADRID May 13 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue three bonds on Thursday maturing in 2019, 2030 and 2024.

The three-year bond will mature Jan. 31, 2019, with a coupon of 0.25 percent. The 15-year bond will mature July 30, 2030 with a coupon of 1.95 percent and the third bond is a 15-year bond maturing Jan. 31, 2024 which last went to auction in August. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)