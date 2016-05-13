BRIEF-Constellium prices notes offering
* Priced a private offering of $650 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025
MADRID May 13 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue three bonds on Thursday maturing in 2019, 2030 and 2024.
The three-year bond will mature Jan. 31, 2019, with a coupon of 0.25 percent. The 15-year bond will mature July 30, 2030 with a coupon of 1.95 percent and the third bond is a 15-year bond maturing Jan. 31, 2024 which last went to auction in August. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of kt certificates issued by multifamily aggregation risk transfer trust
* Neos Therapeutics announces proposed offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: