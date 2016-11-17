MADRID Nov 17 Spain sold 3.86 billion euros
($4.14 billion) in debt at a triple bond auction on Thursday, at
the high end of its target range with yields jumping on all the
papers on expectations that the economic polices of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump could fuel inflation and interest
rates.
The Spanish Treasury had aimed to sell between 3 billion and
4 billion euros at the auction.
Spain sold 965 million euros of bond due January 31, 2019,
for an average yield of -0.008 percent, compared to the -0.122
percent recorded at its last outing in October. Demand was 3.3
times the supply after 2.6 times previously.
It also sold 920 million euros of a July 30, 2021 bond at a
yield of 0.480 percent after selling for an average yield of
0.149 percent at beginning of November. Its bid-to-cover ratio
was 2.5 after demand at its previous auction was 4.3 times the
supply.
The Treasury sold 1.97 billion euros of a October 31, 2026
bond at a yield of 1.498 percent, compared to the 1.208 percent
recorded in November. Demand was 1.7 times the supply after 2
times previously.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting By Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Julien Toyer)