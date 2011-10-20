* Treasury sells 3.9 bln euros in bonds, above mid target

* Yields ease on 10-year bond from last sale, but at high level

* France sells 7.5 bln euros after rating warning (Adds details)

MADRID, Oct 20 Spain sold 3.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion) of bonds but paid high borrowing costs on Thursday after a run of credit-rating downgrades, keeping pressure on euro zone leaders to resolve their differences over how to contain the bloc's debt crisis.

The Treasury sold three bonds to raise a bit more than the midpoint of its 3.25-4.25 billion euro target, two days after Moody's followed the two other three major ratings agencies in downgrading Spain's debt. The two-notch move was largely priced in by markets.

France also returned to markets on Thursday, selling 7.5 billion euros in fixed coupon bonds which were well received despite Moody's warning it could be hit with a negative outlook on its triple A rating. It is due to sell inflation-linked debt later.

Yields on the Spanish bonds eased from the their last sales, coming after the European Central Bank stepped up its bond buying plan in August in an attempt to stop the debt crisis smashing into larger economies Italy and Spain.

Yet they remain at levels which will be of concern to euro zone leaders before they meet on Sunday to try and put some sort of end to the crisis. On Wednesday French President Nicolas Sarkozy said talks had stalled over how to increase the firepower of the bailout fund for the region.

"It's done," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities, said of the Spanish auction. "It doesn't change anything, but all-in-all Spain will be pretty happy with that.

"It's not optimism about the outcome of the weekend, but it reflects that people are ... not assuming the whole thing will dissolve into complete acrimony," Ostwald said.

The Treasury sold 1.08 billion euros of the 2017 bond, 1.04 billion euros of the 2019 bond, and 1.78 billion euros of the 2021 bond.

Spain paid an average yield of 4.782 percent on its 2017 bond, last sold in May 2009. On the 2019 issue it was 5.110 percent compared with 4.969 percent when it was last sold on Sept. 15. On the benchmark ten-year bond it was 5.433 percent after 5.896 percent when it was last sold on July 21.

Analysts believe costs would have to run to around 7 percent on its ten-year bond over a sustained period before the country got in real trouble.

Nonetheless this year's costs have still been punishing for the Treasury. Investors hope that Sunday's meeting of European leaders will take action to reduce Greece's debt pile, strengthen banks' capital levels and leverage the euro zone rescue fund to show it can defend bigger economies.

At Wednesday's sale, the bid-to-cover ratio, an indication of investor demand, was 1.8 on the 2017 bond, 2.1 on the issue maturing in 2019 after 2.2 last time, and 1.8 on the 2021 bond compared with 1.9 in July. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Additional reporting by London government bond desk; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)