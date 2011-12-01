* Treasury to sell three bonds; results due 0940 GMT
* Yields to spike; around highest since 1997
* Demand seen reasonable after Italy's auctions on Tues
MADRID, Dec 1 Spain's borrowing costs are
likely to leap to 14-year highs on Thursday, as the euro zone
enters a critical phase in its two-year debt crisis and
investors ponder how long it will take before rising yields
scare buyers away.
The Treasury aims to raise 2.75 billion euros to 3.75
billion euros ($3.7-5.00 billion) by selling more of three bonds
maturing in 2015, 2016, and 2017, replacing an originally
planned new three-year benchmark issue.
Analysts say the auction could well go like Italy's sale of
three and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, which drew reasonable demand
but saw yields leap to levels deemed unsustainable for public
finances.
While yields on Spanish bonds have fallen this week, they
are still at high levels and will probably not budge until clear
decisions are announced to tackle the euro zone crisis.
Many hope to see some progress in what European Commissioner
Olli Rehn said were critical days before a European leaders
summit on Dec. 9.
It is only two weeks since Spain auctioned 10-year debt days
before a general election that swept a new centre-right
government to power, and saw yields hit euro-era highs of 6.975
percent, a whisker away from the 7 percent level at which
Greece, Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts.
"The 10-year bond launch was clearly challenging amid
hostile trading conditions. And let's face it, things have not
got much better," said Jo Tomkins, strategist at consultancy
4Cast.
Investors have been watching Spain since Greece was forced
into its first bailout in May of last year, but concerns the
euro zone crisis has spread to the core economies have sent risk
premiums to record highs in recent weeks.
European Central Bank buying of heavily indebted countries'
bonds since August has lent some support but it has not been
enough to keep financing costs down in the periphery.
Yields at Spain's sale are likely to be roughly in line with
the bonds' secondary trading levels, which could still swing
between now and the auction in volatile trading.
The 2015 bond was trading late Wednesday at around 5.65
percent, the 2016 bond at 5.5 percent, and the 2017 bond at 5.83
percent, all a little lower than earlier in the session with
reports the ECB was buying Spanish and Italian debt.
At that level, the 2016 bond's yield at auction would be
the highest for similar five-year debt since 1997.
The bond maturing on Jan. 31, 2016, has a 3.15 percent
coupon and was last auctioned in February.
The April 30, 2015, bond was last sold on Oct. 6 when its
average yield was 3.639 percent.
The Jan. 31, 2017 bond was last sold on Oct. 20 with an
average yield of 4.782 percent.
If the Treasury sells in the middle of its target range on
Thursday it will have completed around 92.5 percent of its
planned issuance of medium and long-term debt for this year.
An analyst at a major euro zone bank said Spain's gross
issuance plans for next year would be around 172 billion euros,
down from 182 billion euros this year.
That figure could fall should incoming Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, who is to be sworn in late December,
take more austerity measures as expected.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies)