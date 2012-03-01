* Spain to sell 3.5-4.5 bln euros in debt
* Yields expected to fall slightly from previous auctions
* Demand seen high as banks flush with new ECB funds
* Results expected around 0940 GMT
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, March 1 Spain is likely to pay
less to borrow at a triple bond auction later on Thursday as the
European Central Bank's latest huge injection of liquidity
powers demand for its debt from banks.
The Treasury aims to raise 3.5 billion euros to 4.5 billion
euros ($4.70 billion-$6.04 billion) via an auction of bonds
maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The sales will take total
borrowing in the first months of the year to almost 40 percent
of the Treasury's target for the whole of 2012.
Spain has made significant progress with its issuance plans
thanks largely to the ECB's first auction of cheap three-year
funds to banks in December, which increased appetite for
high-yielding debt issued by euro zone periphery countries.
Wednesday's even larger sale of 530 billion euros of similar
funds is expected to offer further support for Spain's debt
sales in coming weeks. France will also return to debt markets
on Thursday when it aims to sell up to 8 billion euros of bonds.
The ECB auctions have helped put ease Madrid's financing
position although analysts warn appetite for its debt could wane
later in the year given the government's struggles to cut the
public deficit as the economy slips deeper into recession.
"In light of the ECB auction and recent bond auction
history, it would not be surprising if Spain issued well above
the target range," said Peter Goves, strategist at Citi, who
said domestic banks were likely to support Thursday's sale.
In January the Treasury managed to sell around double its
targeted amount at auctions as demand leaped on the ECB cash.
Goves said economic fundamentals would determine the outlook
for sovereign bonds later in the year depending on how
successfully countries are able to tackle their deficits.
The Treasury can expect to pay slightly reduced financing
costs across all of its bonds from previous auctions, analysts
said, predicting they would come roughly in line with secondary
trading market levels or perhaps slightly higher.
At current levels the 2014 bond, last sold in October, would
pay an average yield of around 2.33 percent.
The 2015 bond would have a yield around 2.92 percent, down
from 3.332 percent when it was last sold on Feb. 16, while the
2016 bond would yield around 3.35 percent, some 10 basis points
lower than when it was last auctioned on Feb. 2.
DOMESTIC BANKS READY
Spanish banks are expected to have filled their coffers at
the ECB's latest financing operation. On Tuesday, the
co-chairman of smaller Banca Civica said it had taken up 6.1
billion euros, which it would use to buy more sovereign debt and
to increase lending.
Spanish banks increased their holdings of securities issued
by euro zone governments by a record 23.1 billion euros,
bringing the total they held in January to 229.6 billion euros,
ECB data showed.
Spain's debt costs have largely fallen at auctions this
year, helped by the ECB's liquidity actions as well as
government commitments to slash the deficit and impose
structural reforms needed to improve the country's
competitiveness.
However, the Treasury has focused on selling debt maturing
around the five-year mark or lower, and analysts wonder if the
country's longer-term debt would be so readily snapped up by
international investors.
On Tuesday a senior director at the Spanish Treasury said he
expected demand to carry on being strong, but not to the same
extent as witnessed at the start of the year.
Spain's fortunes have mirrored those of Italy, which sold
10-year debt on Tuesday at the lowest level since August.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Catherine
Evans)