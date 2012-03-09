MADRID, March 9 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it will auction three, four and six-year bonds on March 15.

The Treasury will sell a bond maturing on January 31, 2015 with a 4.4 percent coupon, a bond maturing on April 30, 2016 with a 3.25 percent coupon and another maturing July 30, 2018 with a 4.10 percent coupon.

The Treasury is due to announce the amount it hopes to raise for the issues on Monday at around 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)