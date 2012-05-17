MADRID May 17 Spain's medium-term borrowing
costs rose sharply to around five percent in an auction of
three- and four- year bonds on Thursday, reflecting concerns
over the Spanish banking system and economy and the political
crisis in Greece.
Yields on the three bonds issued were in line with those on
the secondary markets shortly before the sale. The Treasury
auctioned 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of two bonds maturing
in 2015 and one bond maturing in 2016.
"All in all, the reasonable cover garnered here was achieved
at some considerable cost," rate strategist at Rabobank, Richard
McGuire said.
"With foreign investors evidently rushing for the exits and
domestic banks' ability to bridge the gap limited by the
government's imposition of ever more stringent loss
provisioning, this unfavourable trend looks set to remain firmly
in place going forward."
Spain has reached more than 55 percent of its debt issuance
target this year, though Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy warned on
Wednesday the Treasury faced trouble financing itself at a
reasonable rate following the recent spike in yields.
The risk premium investors demand to hold Spanish over
German debt rose to a euro-era high on Wednesday of over 500
basis points. The spread stood at 487 basis points at 0900 GMT,
around one basis point higher than before the auction.
Spain sold 372 million euros of a bond maturing Jan. 31,
2015 at an average yield of 4.375 percent, after paying 2.89
percent April 4, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.45 after 2.4 in
April.
The bond maturing July 30, 2015 sold 1.0 billion euros, had
a yield of 4.876 percent compared to 4.037 percent May 3 and was
3 times subscribed following a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9 percent
at the last auction.
The bond maturing April 30, 2016 sold 1.1 billion euros with
an average yield of 5.106 percent, higher than 3.374 percent
March 15. Demand was lower than previously, with the bond 2.4
times subscribed after 4.1 times at the March auction.
In the first quarter of the year Spanish 10-year benchmark
bond yields eased after the European Central Bank flooded
financial markets with cheap 3-year credit lines (LTROs) in
December and February. But with liquidity running thin and
Spain's banks, which gorged on sovereign debt in the first few
months of the year, forced to raise new capital under a reform
of the sector introduced on Friday, demand for debt has fallen.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Additional reporting By Madrid Newsroom, Swaha Pattanaik,
Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan; editing by Janet McBride)