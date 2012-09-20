* Spain borrows 4.8 bln euros, yield down on 10-yr benchmark
* Markets will take it badly if Spain backs away from rescue
* Catalan leader says tax impasse opens door to early
regional vote
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Sept 20 Spain's 10-year borrowing costs
fell to their lowest level since January in an auction on
Thursday, although the relief from market pressure may be short
lived as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hesitates over seeking an
international bailout.
The yield on the benchmark 2022 bond fell to 5.666 percent
with almost three times more offered than the amount sold.
Demand was also strong for a three-year bond. The Treasury sold
a total of 4.8 billion euros ($6.27 billion) in the bonds, above
its target.
Investors have been encouraged by the European Central
Bank's decision to buy the debt of troubled governments such as
Spain's, provided they first request help from the euro zone's
rescue funds.
Such a bailout may bring demands for more unpopular
austerity, and Rajoy has repeatedly said he is studying an aid
request but does not want Europe to dictate conditions.
Markets expect that he will be pushed into a request sooner
rather than later, as borrowing costs may start rising again if
the ECB purchases fail to materialise.
"The relaxation of the markets is temporary, and if
investors start thinking Spain is moving away from a rescue,
that would be negative," said Soledad Pellon of IG Markets in
Madrid.
Spain is at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis, now in
its third year, with investors worried it will not be able to
bring down its public deficit and control its debt due to a
recession.
The bulk of the debt sold, or 3.9 billion euros, was in the
shorter-dated bond, which was in high demand because it would be
eligible for purchase by the ECB if Spain asks for a rescue,
indicating markets are betting on Spain getting aid.
Market reaction was muted after Thursday's auction. The
spread between yields on Spanish and Germany benchmark bonds
, which is a measure of the perceived
risk of investing in Spain, widened from Wednesday's close to
427 basis points. This was still way off a July peak of well
over 600 basis points.
The yield on Spain's ten-year bond on the secondary market
was up around 8 basis points on the day at 5.8 percent, some way
down from a peak over 7.5 percent hit in July.
With many of Spain's 17 regions unable to meet debt payments
this year, the central government is stepping in and bailing
them out to the tune of 18 billion euros, putting further
tension on finances.
Frustration over taxes and separatist sentiment are growing
in cash-strapped Catalonia, a powerful northeastern region that
generates a fifth of Spain's economic output, has its own
language and is largely self-governing.
The leader of Catalonia's regional government, Artur Mas,
hinted on Thursday at holding early elections after his call for
grater tax autonomy was rejected by Rajoy in a meeting between
the two in Madrid.
RESCUE WOULD HELP CREDIT RATING
As well as reassuring investors Spain could meet its debt
repayments, a bailout would mean more rigorous control of its
budget after it consistently missed deficit targets in recent
years, analysts say.
Spain's credit is rated one notch above junk grade by the
Moody's agency, which is due to complete a review of Spain by
the end of the month.
Rival Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it was unlikely to
cut Spain's rating below investment grade in the near future
given the lifeline promised by the ECB's new bond-buying
programme.
Spain has now raised 82 percent of its planned medium- and
long-term borrowing for this year. However, it faces a
refinancing hump of 27.5 billion euros in October and will need
to raise an additional 10 billions euros to compensate for
falling revenues and soaring unemployment and pensions payments.
It has increasingly depended on domestic banks to buy its
debt at auctions. That reliance would be reduced if it sought a
rescue package.
Spain has already requested 100 billion euros of aid for its
banks, crippled when a property bubble burst. Rajoy's government
has committed to austerity measures worth 10 percent of gross
domestic product up to the end of 2014 and believes more would
lead to a public backlash.
But a fresh jump in yields, more calls for cash from
indebted regional governments or problems hitting this year's
EU-agreed deficit targets could all push Spain into seeking ECB
and European aid despite its hesitancy over the conditions.
"The funding costs have come down significantly, almost 1
percentage point on the 10-year, so it's another hurdle the
Treasury has overcome. Still, markets expect Spain will request
a rescue package at some point," said Luca Cazzulani, deputy
head of fixed income at UniCredit.
ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene warned Rajoy on
Monday not to delay triggering the programme, which would
involve requesting aid from the euro zone's new ESM bailout
fund, and risk another rapid rise in yields.