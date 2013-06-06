By Julien Toyer

MADRID, June 6 Recession-hit Spain drew mixed results at a triple bond auction on Thursday as investors focused on the shorter-term paper covered by a European Central Bank guarantee.

The sale drew strong demand, with buyers shrugging off Spain's dire economic prospects to pursue a hunt for returns against the backdrop of ultra-low yields available on the euro zone's higher-rated sovereign debt.

But yields rose on the benchmark 10-year bond to 4.517 percent from 4.452 percent when it debuted two weeks ago, as well as on a bond due in 2016.

That suggested investors are becoming more wary about how much longer the world's major central banks will stick with stimulus programmes designed to boost economic growth that have also acted as a safety net for higher-risk bonds.

Yields on the bond due in March 2015 - covered by an indefinite bond-buying guarantees for weaker euro zone states under the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions programme - fell to 1.903 percent from 2.275 percent the last time the paper was sold on March 21.

Overall, the treasury sold 4.03 billion euros ($5.26 billion), just above its maximum target.

"The bid-to-cover ratios were rather solid for all lines today... The recent sell-off across the main European Monetary Union curves and under-performance of Spain both versus the EMU core and Italian debt have been supportive factors at today's auction," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.

At a bond auction in Paris, uncertainty over how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick with its stimulus programme also drove French 10-year borrowing costs higher, to 2.04 percent from a record low of 1.81 percent at the previous auction in May.

The debt sales came as the ECB held its monthly policy meeting. The bank is expected to keep its main interest rate at a record low 0.5 percent but tweaks to its economic forecasts may give investors a steer on the future direction of policy.