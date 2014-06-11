BRIEF-IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has announced plans for a new euro 10-year benchmark bond and at the same time offered holders of three existing notes due in 2015 a switch into the new issue.
The three notes are the 3% due April 2015, the 4% due July 2015 and the 3.75% due October 2015.
Spain will set initial price thoughts at 1600 CET ahead of formal guidance on Thursday morning at 0900 CET for pricing later that afternoon.
The leads, for both the new issue and the liability management exercise, are CaixaBank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Santander.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by Alex Chambers; editing by Sudip Roy)
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday helped by higher trading income at market maker unit Winterflood.