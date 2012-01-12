* Spain raises 10 bln euros, double its target
* Yields drop by almost 1 percentage point
* Auction result boosts European shares; euro up
* Analysts cite effect of ECB three-year money
* Yields also fall at short-term Italian debt sale
(Updates with impact of ECB's cheap loan programme)
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Jan 12 Spain and Italy spread
cheer through euro zone markets on Thursday with solid debt
auctions at sharply lower borrowing costs in 2012's first real
test of appetite for debt from the euro zone's bruised
periphery.
Much of the result reflected the success, at least for now,
of what amounts to a back-door bailout by the European Central
Bank, which has lent nearly half a trillion euros of three-year
money to banks.
The Spanish Treasury raised 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion)
from the auction of three bonds, doubling its target of up to
five billion, and yields dropped by about 1 percentage point.
Italy also fared well, paying less than half what it did a
month ago to sell one-year bills at its first auction of the
year.
European shares extended gains in response and the euro
currency rose to a session high.
Domestic banks continued to lend support thanks to
ultra-cheap funding from the European Central Bank, which
provided banks with nearly half a trillion euros of three-year
money late last year and will make a similar offer in February.
"Basically the only reason this has been taken down so well
is abundant ECB liquidity and with another one coming up in
February, just for now the market seems very complacent," said
Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
With the ECB money borrowed cheaply at just 1 percent, banks
can buy government bonds with the same maturities from troubled
euro zone sovereigns, exploiting the sharp difference in yields.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy has urged them to do so but
until now, analysts had not expected it to amount to much.
Spain's risk premium, the spread between the yields on
Spanish and German benchmark bonds, narrowed to its tightest
level since Jan. 3, to about 339 basis points from more than 354
basis points at Wednesday's close.
The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German bonds
fell below 500 basis points for the first time
this year.
"As tactics go, it is clear that getting as much done as
quickly as possible in terms of funding a deficit is wise in the
current environment," said Marc Ostwald, rate strategist at
Monument Securities in London.
The yield on Italian 12-month bills fell to 2.735 percent,
from the near 6 percent Italy paid to sell one-year paper at a
mid-December auction and marked the lowest level since June
2011.
Italy will launch its 2012 bond issuing campaign on Friday
when it offers up to 4.75 billion euros of debt including its
three-year benchmark and two off-the-run issues. The glut of ECB
money may well give that sale a fair wind too.
TOUGH YEAR AHEAD
Spanish local media attributed the auction's success to
tough cost-cutting measures announced by new Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy. His center-right People's Party retweeted a
headline from rightist newspaper ABC "Success for Rajoy's
measures in the auction."
But analysts said politicians will remain under close
scrutiny this year and questioned how long domestic banks would
be willing to hold medium to longer term government debt,
underlining the need for decisive euro zone-wide moves to end
the crisis.
Spain still face huge challenges this year to meet tough
deficit targets after the government missed its 2011
cost-cutting goal and the economy sinks into recession.
The Spanish treasury said on Wednesday it would cut net debt
issuance by 26 percent in 2012. The final budget is due to be
set in March.
Experts estimate Spain needs to raise about 177 billion
euros gross in 2012. This compares with Italy's plan to raise
450 billion euros in gross terms, including bills and bonds.
"Compared with Italy, Spain's funding needs this quarter
look like a walk in the park. Right now, Spain is perceived as a
safer credit than Italy," said Spiro Sovereign Strategy's
Nicholas Spiro.
"There have been false dawns in perceptions of Spanish
risk. Spain is now in a more precarious position than a year ago
given the scale of its budget deficit and the deteriorating
economic outlook," Spiro said.
The new centre-right government has predicted that the 2011
deficit left by the Socialists, who lost November elections,
would be much higher than expected at around 8 percent of GDP.
(Additional reporting by Tomas Gonzalez in Madrid and Valentina
Za in Milan; Editing by Fiona Ortiz/Mike Peacock)