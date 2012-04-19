* Spain issues 2.5 bln euros of bonds
* France issues 7.97 billion euros
* Spanish yields up on previous auctions, French stable
* Both auctions covered between 2.2 and 3.3 times
(Adds comments, details)
By Paul Day and Alexandria Sage
MADRID/PARIS, April 19 France and Spain sold all
the bonds they wanted at auction on Thursday, though for Spain
the cost was rising yields, indicating growing concerns the
government will not be able to tame its deficit.
After a brief respite fuelled by a trillion euros of cash
the European Central Bank (ECB) lent Europe's banks in December
and February, markets are becoming nervous again about euro zone
debt loads, with fears that Spain might follow Greece, Ireland
and Portugal in needing a bailout from international lenders.
That has put pressure on bond yields in the region, notably
for Spain and Italy.
The Spanish treasury said it sold 2.5 billion euros ($3.3
billion) of two bonds, taking its issuance to half its gross
target for the year.
It received bids for 3.3 times the offer on the shorter of
the two bonds, and 2.4 times the longer, both up on previous
auctions, suggesting Spanish banks were making the most of the
ECB's bounty.
France shifted 7.97 billion euros of medium and long-term
bonds, with investors bidding for nearly three times the amount
on offer, despite jitters on the secondary market before a
presidential election that polls suggest will be won by
Socialist Francois Hollande in the second round on May 6.
Spain, which has seen debt costs jump since early March,
when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy abandoned the deficit target
previously agreed with its European partners, sold 1.1 billion
euros of a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2014, at an average yield of
3.463 percent.
It also tested market appetite for a longer-term benchmark
bond, due Jan. 31, 2022, selling 1.4 billion euros at a yield of
5.743 percent, up from 5.403 percent at the last primary auction
in January.
Yields on the 10-year bond also rose after the auction,
suggesting investors remain concerned about the country's
long-term fiscal sustainability.
"A reasonable set of results, which will go some way to
allaying fears the domestic bid for Spanish bonds has dried up.
That said, as evidenced by the accepted yield on the 10-year,
this support does come at a price," rate strategist at Rabobank
Richard McGuire said.
The yield on 10-year Spanish bonds rose briefly above 6
percent on the secondary market on Monday for the first time
since the end of November, sparking concern it could soon become
impossible for the government to affordably refinance itself.
France auctioned for the first time a 0.75 percent
medium-term note, known as a BTAN, due in September 2014, at a
yield of 0.85 percent. The yield on its 3.50 percent long-term
OAT bond, which matures in April 2015, was 1.06 percent. No
recent yield comparison is available for that bond.
Its 1.75 percent BTAN due in February 2017 sold at an
average yield of 1.83 percent, slightly up from a yield of 1.78
percent when it was last auctioned on March 15.
"It went smoothly, decent demand, they've reached their
target," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic in
Edinburgh. "We've seen a bit of a concession in the past few
weeks as investors fret about a shift in policy under the helm
of Hollande if he gets into power."
France lost its triple-A rating status earlier this year.
EXTRA LEEWAY
With half its annual target raised so far this year, Spain
now has some leeway to issue debt at a slower pace later in the
year if borrowing costs remain high.
Spain's banks, virtually closed off from international
wholesale debt markets with investors spooked by the
property-related assets on their books, have used large chunks
of the ECB's loans to buy domestic government paper.
Meanwhile, non-residents have been dumping it; investors
residing outside of Spain have cut their holdings to 42 percent
of the country's sovereign debt in February, down from 50
percent just two months before.
Spain entered its second recession since 2009 in the first
quarter after more than four years of contraction or minimal
growth In the aftermath of a collapse in its property market.
"The Treasury can afford to ease off the gas ... but Spain
remains under the cosh and locked in a negative feedback loop,"
said Jo Tomkins, strategist at 4Cast.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn in Paris; Writing by Will
Waterman; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)