MADRID, March 21 Spain's Treasury announced the following results at Thursday's bond auction where it sold 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) of bonds. The Treasury had expected to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of the debt. Following are the details of the sale in millions of euros: March 31, 2015 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE March 21, 2013 Feb. 21, 2013 ISSUE MATURITY March 31, 2015 March 31, 2015 COUPON (PCT) 2.75 2.75 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 2.306 2.570 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 2.275 2.540 AVERAGE PRICE 100.922 100.419 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 4,633 4,105 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,156 1,112 BID/COVER RATIO 4.0 3.7 Jan. 31, 2018 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE March 21, 2013 March 7, 2013 ISSUE MATURITY Jan. 31, 2018 Jan. 31, 2018 COUPON (PCT) 4.5 4.5 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 3.579 3.612 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 3.557 3.572 AVERAGE PRICE 104.121 104.091 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 3,693 4,700 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,032 2,026 BID/COVER RATIO 3.6 2.3 Jan. 31, 2023 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE March 21, 2013 March 7, 2013 ISSUE MATURITY Jan. 31, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 COUPON (PCT) 5.4 5.4 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 4.919 4.957 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 4.898 4.917 AVERAGE PRICE 103.829 103.694 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 4,388 5,519 ALLOTTED (MLN) 2,325 2,435 BID/COVER RATIO 1.9 2.3