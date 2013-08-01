* Spain's 3-year, 5-year bond yields down from July 18 sale
* Treasury sells more debt that expected
* Yield fall comes as PM testifies on corruption
* 'No one's really paying attention' to scandal, says
strategist
By Paul Day
MADRID, Aug 1 Spain sold more bonds than
expected at falling yields at an auction on Thursday, as
investors brushed off a graft scandal the prime minister said
had damaged the country's standing abroad.
The Treasury sold 3.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion) of bonds
due in 2016 and 2018 compared to a target range of between 2
billion and 3 billion euros.
Yields dropped on both maturities from two weeks ago, with
the longer paper raising 2.3 billion euros at 3.561 percent
compared with 3.735 percent. The Treasury has now sold 76
percent of its end-of-year medium- and long-term target amount
of debt.
The sale took place as premier Mariano Rajoy told parliament
he made a mistake in his handling of the slush fund scandal, in
which he and his ruling centre-right People's Party have been
implicated, but he denied he or other party leaders had received
illegal payments.
"There was some market concern about a month ago that Rajoy
was going to be forced to resign but since then he's said he
would carry out the full term, so no one's really paying
attention to it," said Bhavisha Patel, a strategist at
consultancy 4Cast.
Spain last sold the same paper on July 18, at a time when
investors were fretting about a political crisis in neighbouring
Portugal and the potential knock-on effect of the U.S. Federal
Reserve withdrawing is monetary stimulus programme.
Although the political picture in Spain has turned murkier
since, Thursday's auction was supported by a run of relatively
positive economic data, both domestic and from the wider euro
zone.
Overnight comments by the Fed that the U.S. economy
continued to need support and expectations that the European
Central Bank will reiterate its commitment to record low
interest rates later on Thursday have also boosted sentiment for
riskier assets such as peripheral euro zone debt.
The sale was also supported by a large Spanish redemption
earlier this week which added liquidity to the market, Patel
said.
Spanish debt costs soared to record levels last year before
the ECB pledged to do what was necessary to protect the euro.
Since then, the yields the Treasury must pay to bond holders
have fallen despite a deep recession and, latterly, the graft
scandal that has undermined domestic voters' faith in Rajoy's
party.
Further evidence that investors are paying little heed to
underlying political or economic realities came with Thursday's
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey, which showed Spanish
manufacturing activity shrank again in July after holding steady
in June.
That suggested the economic recovery may still be some way
off, puncturing some of the optimism generated by data earlier
in the week showing the first drop in unemployment in two years
and an economy that all but stabilised in the second quarter.
Spain's economy has been shrinking since mid-2011.