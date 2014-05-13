European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has opened books on an inaugural 10-year euro benchmark issue linked to eurozone inflation at a tighter level than where it began marketing the bond on Monday, according to the leads managers.
Bookrunners Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale have revised guidance to 105bp area through the 3.8% April 2024 Spanish government bond, 5bp tighter than initial price thoughts announced Monday afternoon.
The deal is due to mature on November 30 2024 and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices. It will be priced later today.
Spain is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.