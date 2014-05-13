European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Books have closed for the Kingdom of Spain's inaugural eurozone inflation-linked transaction, as orders passed the 20bn mark, according to a lead manager on the trade.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+, will price a 5bn issue at 107bp below the 3.8% April 2024 Spanish bond yield.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale are leading the deal, and contributed 1.95bn of orders.
The bond matures on November 30 2024 and is linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices. It will be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.