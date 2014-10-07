UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates with pricing details and distribution)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - International investors gave the thumbs-up to a new 5bn five-year inflation-linked transaction from the Kingdom of Spain, only the sovereign's second ever foray into the format.
The deal attracted almost 12bn of demand, better than some had expected, although a lot less than the sovereign saw for its first trade in the format back in May.
As much as 74% of the bonds was sold to international investors, with a strong take-up from regions such as the UK/Ireland, France and Asia. The domestic take-up, at 25.6%, was slightly lower than that seen on May's inaugural 10-year inflation-linked transaction.
Leads released initial price thoughts in the mid-60s through the 4.3% October 2019 Spanish government bond (Bono). That was quickly refined to less 66bp-69bp on interest of over 6bn and set at less 69bp as books grew further to 11.7bn for a 5bn issue.
Spain's inaugural 10-year linker attracted more than 20bn of demand.
"This is a completely different animal from the May trade. It is a five-year and I would expect bank treasuries to be among the biggest drivers of demand, as this is a perfect instrument to meet their Liquidity Coverage Ratios," a head of SSA syndicate said. "Spain has the advantage of being scarce in that market, which helps it further."
The book included 1.55bn of joint-lead manager trading interest, pointing to strong bank treasury demand.
Another banker said the focus of the new deal had shifted from the sovereign's debut trade.
"The 10-year was a first and it was important to have a bit of a riot. This time, I would argue that Spain was more concerned about price."
The reoffer spread of 69bp through Spain's nominal curve was greater than the differential between Italy's conventional and inflation-linked paper. That margin was around 63bp on Tuesday, according to a banker on the deal.
While the pricing on a headline basis was inside the nominal curve, bankers said the transaction still offered value for investors.
"Expectations are that we have hit a low when it comes to eurozone inflation and that the ECB is doing everything in its power to get to its 2% inflation target," a debt capital markets banker said. "In that context, this bond will end up yielding higher than the nominal, and for accounts like bank treasuries who can asset-swap it, it's particularly attractive."
While bank treasuries did feature in the book, accounting 20.9% of the deal, they were not the main buyers. Instead, fund managers and insurance companies/pension funds took the biggest chunks, at 38.9% and 19%, respectively.
Lead managers BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG led the Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction.
The deal is linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco) and has a 0.55% coupon. The yield is 0.248%. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources