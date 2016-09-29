LONDON, Sept 29 Spain's 10-year bond yield rose
on Thursday, moving away from record lows hit this week and
underperforming its peripheral peers, as ructions in the
Socialist Party renewed concerns about political stability in
the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy.
The Socialist Party descended into internal warfare on
Wednesday as senior members resigned en masse in a bid to unseat
their leader and break a political impasse that has left the
nation without a new government for nine months.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus macSwan)