By Nigel Davies and Daniel Flynn
MADRID/PARIS, Sept 15 Spain and France sold
nearly all the bonds they had offered at auctions on Thursday
although the sales proved that investors still want a premium
for all but the safest euro zone debt.
Spain's Treasury sold almost 4 billion euros ($5.47
billion) of three bonds and, while rates hovered close to
nine-year highs investors were more enthusiastic than when Italy
visited the market on Tuesday.
Markets had feared a repeat of Italy's auction of long-term
bonds at which the Treasury was forced to offer record interest
on 5-year paper.
"It is quite positive, they were able to issue an amount
that is very close to the maximum expected at a bid to cover a
bit lower than we had in May," Alessandro Giansanti, rate
strategist at ING, Amsterdam said of the Spanish auction.
Core euro zone economy France sold a total of 9.8 billion
euros in nominal and inflation-linked paper and yields fell but
demand was slightly lower than recent auctions, suggesting that
worries over the banking sector have curbed investor
appetite.
Opinions on the French auction were a mixed.
"French auctions saw issuance at the very top end of the
indicative range...Cover ratios were, however, soft," said
Richard McGuire, strategist, Rabobank, London.
"Recent rising concern over the health of French banks may
have had a part to play in these soft cover ratios. Certainly,
the more this particular issue weighs on the market, the less
convincing France will be as regards a safe haven relative to
its core AAA peers."
But some analysts said it still showed France was a good bet
compared to its peers.
"It confirms this trend again that there's still more than
robust demand for short-dated triple-A paper. You can argue a
lot about France's rating but ... everybody is comfortable in
buying France instead of picking up a couple of basis points
over Bunds in the other triple-As," WestLB strategist Michael
Leister said.
BETTER THAN ITALY
Up until July, Spain was at the eye of the storm as
investors fretted a Greek-style bailout for the euro zone's
fourth largest economy would stretch the aid packet, and
political will, to breaking point.
Investors turned on Italy through the summer, pushing the
premium investors demand to hold Italian over German debt to
euro-era highs of near 400 basis points in August.
Analysts said Thursday's auction showed investors were
differentiating between the two countries.
"These results contrast with the relatively weak Italian
auctions on Tuesday, highlighting the growing disconnect between
these two countries," strategist at Rabobank in London Richard
McGuire said.
"Italy (is) looking to have leapfrogged Spain in terms of
being seen as the next domino to fall in the ongoing debt
crisis."
Italy has had to pay a higher yield on its 10-year paper
than Spain for nearly four months as investors become
increasingly concerned Rome can't follow Madrid's example and
turn around investor expectations.
The difference between Spain's 10-year bond yield and that
of an Italian bond of the same maturity fell to its lowest level
since the end of April 2009 this week, according to
ThomsonReuters data.
COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE
The Spanish and French sales came before euro zone finance
ministers meet in Poland on Friday to try to put a line under
the Greek crisis that has hit global markets and sent borrowing
costs for the weaker peripheral countries to record highs.
The outcome for Spain could have been a lot worse without
the support of the ECB, which has bought roughly 70 billion
euros of periphery debt in the last five weeks in an attempt to
stop the crisis worsening.
Analysts say Spain will be able to keep financing at those
levels, but if borrowing costs on 10-year debt were to rise as
high as 7 percent, then the country would eventually need a
bailout like Portugal or Ireland.
An equivalent aid package for Spain would top 400 billion
euros, but if Italy was also forced to request a bailout the
euro zone could be forced to put up an estimated 1.3 trillion
euros for both country's according to on analyst's estimates.
"The euro cannot proceed as it is. The clock is ticking and
everyone is holding their breath while nothing is improving.
Spain and Italy have their problems which must be resolved, but
a bet against them is a bet against the euro itself," economics
professor at business school IESE Jaime Diaz-Gimenez said.
