UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation slows, fueling rate cut expectations

(Adds comment, details on services prices) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, Feb 8 Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected in January for the fifth straight month, adding to the anticipation of a series of steep interest rate cuts by the central bank. The benchmark IPCA price index rose 0.38 percent in January, the lowest for the month since the real was created in 1994, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Economists had expected a 0.44 perce