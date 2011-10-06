(Repeats without changes)

MADRID Oct 6 Spain's Treasury sold 4.5 billion euros of three 2014 and 2015 bonds on Thursday, at the top of its 3.5-4.5 billion euro target range.

The yields on all three bonds fell compared with previous auctions, as European Central Bank buying of Spanish and Italian sovereign debt has buoyed prices for their bonds.

