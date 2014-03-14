UPDATE 1-China home-buyers fret over prices, businesses more confident -c.bank surveys
* Official says PBOC advises banks to adjust mortgage policies (Adds details, quotes from PBOC official)
MADRID, March 14 Spain will issue bonds due in 2017, 2019 and 2028 at a scheduled auction March 20, the Treasury said on Friday.
The bonds are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, and October 31, 2028, with a 5.15 percent coupon.
The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction, as well as an auction on 3- and 9-month T-bills due March 18, at around 1300 GMT on Monday.
* Official says PBOC advises banks to adjust mortgage policies (Adds details, quotes from PBOC official)
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.