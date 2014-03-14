MADRID, March 14 Spain will issue bonds due in 2017, 2019 and 2028 at a scheduled auction March 20, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, and October 31, 2028, with a 5.15 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction, as well as an auction on 3- and 9-month T-bills due March 18, at around 1300 GMT on Monday.