MADRID, March 28 Spain will issue five-year, 10-year and 12-year bonds at a scheduled bond auction on Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds are due April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, April 30, 2024, with a 3.8 percent coupon and July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday at around 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)