MADRID, July 3 Spain sold 4.51 billion euros
($6.14 billion) of medium and long-term debt at lower yields at
auction on Thursday, although demand for the bonds fell from
previous sales.
The Treasury had aimed to sell 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion
euros of a new 5-year and a 30-year bond.
Spanish bond yields have fallen to record lows across all
its maturities in recent months, thanks to an improving economic
outlook and European Central Bank plans to keep monetary policy
loose.
The Treasury sold 3.6 billion euros of the new 5-year bond
with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.4 times and an average yield of
1.568 percent.
The 30-year paper sold 863 million euros at an average yield
of 4.043 percent after 4.519 percent in February. It was 1.8
times subscribed after demand outstripped supply by 2.9 times at
the last auction.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
