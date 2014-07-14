MADRID, July 14 Spain will issue up to 7.5
billion euros ($10.23 billion) in debt this week between a
T-bill auction on Tuesday and a triple bond auction on Thursday,
the Treasury said.
It said it aimed to raise between 3.5 billion euros and 4.5
bilion euros in a 6- and 12-month T-bill auction on Tuesday.
The Treasury also aims to sell between 2 billion and 3
billion euros in bonds on July 17. It said last week it would
issue a bond due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon,
another due January 31, 2022, with a 5.85 percent coupon and a
third due July 30, 2032, with a 5.75 percent coupon.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)