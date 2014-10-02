MADRID Oct 2 Spain sold 3.5 billion euros (4.43
billion US dollars) of debt at a double auction on Thursday,
hitting the top of its targeted range and at record low yields
on the t wo bonds.
The Spanish Treasury had aimed to sell between 2.5 billion
and 3.5 billion euros of debt in the auction.
It sold 880 million euros of a bond due Jan. 31, 2020, at an
average yield of 0.963 percent, down from 1.422 percent at the
last auction on Aug. 7. The bond was 4.7 times subscribed
compared to 3.2 times last month.
The Oct. 31, 2024 bond sold for 2.075 percent, down from
2.272 percent at the last auction on Sept. 4. The Treasury sold
2.6 billion euros of the bond, which was 1.5 times subscribed
compared to 1.8 times earlier this month. (1 US dollar = 0.7908
euro)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)