MADRID, March 12 Spain sold 4.5 billion euros ($4.77 billion) of debt at a triple bond sale on Thursday, hitting record low yields again, days after the European Central Bank began buying government bonds.

The Treasury hit its planned target of between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at the auction.

Spain sold 910 million euros of the shorter-dated bond, due Jan. 31 2020, which was 3.2 times subscribed compared to 1.9 times at its last auction on March 5. The five-year bond sold for an average yield of 0.386 percent after hitting a low of 0.517 percent last month.

The seven-year bond, due Jan. 31 2022, sold for an average yield of 0.637 percent after 1.147 percent when it auctioned Jan. 15. The Treasury sold 975 million euros of the bond, which was 2.5 times subscribed after 2.4 times in January.

The Treasury sold 2.6 billion euros of the 10-year paper, due April 30, 2025, at an average yield of 1.023 percent, compared to 1.616 percent on its last outing on Feb 19. Demand outstripped the offer by 1.7 times, compared to 2.0 percent last time. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)