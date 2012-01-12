MADRID Jan 12 Spain's borrowing costs
fell at an auction of government bonds on Thursday that saw
solid demand in 2012's first real test of appetite for debt from
the euro zone's bruised periphery.
But Spain still faces huge challenges this year to meet
tough European deficit targets after the government missed its
2011 cost-cutting goal and the economy sinks into recession.
The Treasury raised 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion) from
the auction of three bonds in the primary market, doubling a
target of up to 5 billion euros.
Spain sold 4.3 billion euros worth of a new three-year bond
at a yield of 3.384 percent. The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure
of investor demand, was 1.8.
The bond maturing April 30, 2016, sold 2.5 billion euros at
an average yield of 3.748 percent, compared with 4.871 percent
when it was last auctioned July 7, 2011. It was 2.2 times
subscribed.
It sold 3.2 billion euros worth of a bond maturing Oct. 31,
2016 for 3.912 percent, compared with 4.848 percent on Nov. 3,
2011. The bond was 1.7 times subscribed.
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
