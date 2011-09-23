MADRID, Sept 23 Spain introduced a law on Friday
allowing the state issuer of bonds to cover the shortfalls in
electricity tariffs to be more flexible with its tranches of
debt, after a turbulent summer for financial markets put a brake
on new issues.
The new regulation will allow public company TDA which
issues and sells the bonds to vary the financial products used
to place the state backed debt.
"Today's decree law widens the possibilities of placing the
tariff deficit by allowing the issue of simple securities which
allow for private placements," said the minutes of Friday's
cabinet meeting.
Spain issued 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) of the
securities in accelerated book building placements between
January and June, but has not sold any more bonds since the euro
zone debt crisis made it more expensive for the country to sell
its own debt, which competes with the tariff bonds on secondary
markets.
The government has set a target to place 13.5 billion euros
of the tariff bonds, also known as FADE bonds, in 2011 alone.
Spain's over 16 billion euro accumulated shortfall between
what power groups are allowed to charge for regulated activities
and what those activities really cost has been inflated by
costly outlays on renewable technology and networks and
provision of electricity to Spain's island communities.
Before it is securitized, it sits on utilities balance
sheets as debt, with Spain's two largest utilities: Enel
unit Endesa and Iberdrola bearing
the brunt of the debt.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
