MADRID, Sept 23 Spain introduced a law on Friday allowing the state issuer of bonds to cover the shortfalls in electricity tariffs to be more flexible with its tranches of debt, after a turbulent summer for financial markets put a brake on new issues.

The new regulation will allow public company TDA which issues and sells the bonds to vary the financial products used to place the state backed debt.

"Today's decree law widens the possibilities of placing the tariff deficit by allowing the issue of simple securities which allow for private placements," said the minutes of Friday's cabinet meeting.

Spain issued 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) of the securities in accelerated book building placements between January and June, but has not sold any more bonds since the euro zone debt crisis made it more expensive for the country to sell its own debt, which competes with the tariff bonds on secondary markets.

The government has set a target to place 13.5 billion euros of the tariff bonds, also known as FADE bonds, in 2011 alone.

Spain's over 16 billion euro accumulated shortfall between what power groups are allowed to charge for regulated activities and what those activities really cost has been inflated by costly outlays on renewable technology and networks and provision of electricity to Spain's island communities.

Before it is securitized, it sits on utilities balance sheets as debt, with Spain's two largest utilities: Enel unit Endesa and Iberdrola bearing the brunt of the debt. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Jonathan Gleave)