MADRID, March 19 Spanish nuts producer Borges said it was postponing a 23.5 million-euro ($26.5 million) share capital hike and putting plans to move to Spain's main stock market from a smaller exchange on hold, citing difficult market conditions.

"The situation in the markets is not optimal," Chief Executive David Prats said in a statement late on Friday.

Poor market conditions have derailed several companies' plans for stock market debuts in Europe and the United States this year, as faltering growth prospects in China and across the world spook investors.

Borges had sought more capital to fund an expansion plan, which includes the purchase of more land for crops.

The family-owned business had been due to shift to the main stock market on April 1. Borges said it still planned to float on the exchange later this year.

The company's profits in 2015 rose 44 percent to 79 million euros. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pined; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)