BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
MADRID, June 14 Spanish banks borrowed 259.3 billion euros ($344.9 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, down from 265.1 billion euros in April, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday, marking the ninth month of consecutive falls.
Spanish banks, which were propped up with European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012.
Since then, investors have warmed to recession-struck Spain, making banks less reliant on funding from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information