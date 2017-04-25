SAO PAULO, April 24 The Spanish and Brazilian
governments have teamed up to lay an undersea cable in the
Atlantic Ocean to offer fast online and cloud services to
citizens of both countries by 2019, underscoring efforts to rout
communications outside North America.
The EllaLink subsea cable will connect to data centers in
Madrid and São Paulo, as well as in Lisbon, using shielded fiber
rings, officials said on Monday. The cable will also connect the
archipelagoes of Madeira, Spain's Canary Islands and Africa's
Cape Verde along the route, they added.
At an event in São Paulo, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said the venture to build the first subsea fiber optic
cable linking Europe to Brazil should help improve data security
and privacy by routing calls and internet navigation outside the
reach of the United States.
The idea gained traction almost four years after former
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and other officials were
target of personal and economic espionage by U.S. intelligence
agencies.
Documents leaked by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden in 2013 showed the U.S. National Security Agency had
tapped Rousseff's telephone calls and those of millions of other
Brazilians.
The 9,200 km-long (5,700-mile), 72-terabytes-per-second-
capacity subsea cable is about seven times the size of existing
communications capacity between Latin America and the rest of
the world, said Alfonso Gajate, president of EulaLink, one of
the partners in the venture. No cost estimates were provided.
The only existing direct link between Europe and South
America is a 20-Gb copper cable laid in 1999 by a consortium of
voice operators.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Peter Cooney)